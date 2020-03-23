Machinery worth £9,000 stolen in north-east housebreaking

Police are appealing for information after machinery worth £9,000 was stolen during a housebreaking in the north-east.

A premises on Harbour Road in Fraserburgh was broken into between 1pm yesterday and 8.30am today, and three hydraulic pressure washers were stolen.

Constable Craig Bruce, of Fraserburgh Police Station, said: “This was a high-value theft and those responsible must be caught as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area between the times mentioned and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0502 of 23 March.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”