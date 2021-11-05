M90 Perth crash: Lorry driver killed in bridge plunge named as Aberdeenshire man by police

A lorry driver who died after his vehicle crashed off a flyover on the M90 near Perth has been named.

Kenneth Cheyne from Turriff was the driver and sole occupant of the lorry which left the road while travelling southbound at around 7.20am yesterday.

His vehicle crashed off the M90 heading towards Broxden, landing on the slip road on to the A912.

The 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant John Learmonth of the road policing unit in Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Cheyne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Any information can be passed by calling 101 and quoting 0396 of November 4.”

The route reopened at around 1.30am on Friday.

Inspection to identify permanent repairs underway

The A912 between the M90 slip road and Bridge of Earn remained closed overnight.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the road said a temporary barrier would be put in place to allow the slip to reopen.

After this an inspection of the bridge will take place to identify what permanent repairs are needed, a spokesman said.

He added: “Our teams will be taking temporary measures by installing a temporary barrier system which will allow the slip road to reopen safely.”