Lunch for CLAN fundraiser in Aberdeen

A charity has announced plans for a new music-themed event.

CLAN Cancer Support will host the CLAN Jukebox Lunch, which will ask guests to choose their favourite songs to be played.

Last year more than 200 people attended and raised £12,000.

Steph McCann, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “The CLAN Lunch is one of our most popular annual events and we are excited to be adding a new theme this year where guests can request their favourite songs.

“The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa is an invaluable supporter of CLAN, and this event, with an even wider range of shopping stalls and entertainment, looks set to be the best yet.”

It will take place at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa on May 10.

Tickets cost £37 and can be purchased at www.clanhouse.org or by calling 01224 647000.