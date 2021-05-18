Lumphanan Community Council launch search for new members

An Aberdeenshire community council is appealing for new members.

Lumphanan Community Council has previously made an appeal for nominations to ensure it can retain its quorum membership.

It needs to fill seven vacancies to be able to continue its work representing the area, and putting forward views for planning applications or sprucing up the area.

Community councils are voluntary organisations set up by local authorities which are run by residents to act on behalf of its area.

Anyone interested in joining the group should fill in a nomination form by June 8. A ballot will be held on June 16.

Anyone interested can find information on the Aberdeenshire Council website or by calling 019755 20400.