Lucky escape for three after car overturns on north-east road

A car overturned and hit a tree on a north-east road in the early hours of this morning.

Part of South Deeside Road beside Ardoe House Hotel was blocked while emergency services dealt with the accident at 1am.

The road has since reopened.

Three people were in the car at the time but managed to escape without injury.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call about a one vehicle road traffic collision at 1am.

“The red Ford Fiesta has overturned and hit a tree beside the Ardoe House Hotel on South Deeside Road.

“There are no apparent injuries and the driver and two other occupants were able to get out.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident and helped make the scene safe.