‘Low risk’ of fire spread at Aberdeen multi-storeys – report claims

All multi-storey buildings in the city are considered “low risk” for external fire spread, a new council report has claimed in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.

Councils across the country have put in refreshed fire advice after the blaze in June 2017 that killed 72 people.

Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee will be presented with a report from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday, which assures councillors that all multi-storey buildings in the city are considered “low risk”.

The report states that while a number of residential multi-storeys were externally clad, none were of the ACM type (a feature of Grenfell) and all had been designed and installed “appropriately”, ensuring that external fire spread was “not an issue”.

But Councillor Martin Greig, who represents Hazlehead, has had complaints from tower block residents in his ward regarding fire safety and thinks more “needs to be done”. He said: “I know how anxious residents are about the safety of their buildings so I want more to be done.

“There have been problems in the past in various residential areas with wilful fireraising so it’s good the fire service is pro-active in this area.

“But the emphasis has to be on preventing and reducing the risks.

“The Grenfell catastrophe was unexpected and more preventative work needs to be done to make sure that kind of disaster doesn’t happen again.”

Two privately-owned hotels were identified as having ACM cladding but both were of a “higher rating” than those used at Grenfell Tower, the report adds.

The fire safety group has also introduced a process of resident-led inspections that will allow residents to take a level of responsibility for ensuring communal areas are kept free of any combustible materials.