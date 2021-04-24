Low numbers of north-east pupils missing classes due to Covid-19 as schools return

The number of pupils absent from school across the north-east due to Covid-19 has been 1% and under since the new term began.

According to figures from Public Health Scotland for April 20, 0.7% of youngsters in Aberdeen were off, with 0.2% in Aberdeenshire and Moray had 1.4%.

The public health body also provided information about the number of daily Covid-19 absentees across all four local authority areas.

Secondary schools in Aberdeen and Moray returned to full-time in-class learning on April 12 with those in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands going back on April 19.

While primary pupils returned to class before the Easter break.

In Aberdeen, the highest number of pupils missing school due to coronavirus was Tuesday April 20 with a total of 148 youngsters missing classes.

For Aberdeenshire, which only has figures for two days, the highest total of absentees was 83 on April 20, and on the same date in Moray they were 178 pupils off related to Covid-19.

Since returning to class on April 12 Covid-19 related absences for schools in Aberdeen city have remained below 1%.

Aberdeen councillor, and the Liberal Democrat Group’s education spokesperson, Martin Greig said: “The risk is that those who are missing from classes could be losing even more from their school experience. Schools should aim to be flexible and lenient because there will be many different reasons for absence. It has not been possible to monitor precisely the impact that lockdown has had on young people’s learning.

“Everything possible is being done to keep coursework and exams going. The school population could have lost a substantial amount of educational and other opportunities because of the pandemic.”

Local authorities have welcomed the low numbers following the return of secondary schools, but stressed the need not to become complacent.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Teachers and staff were delighted to welcome back pupils into the classroom this week. Whilst we are glad the number of absences is relatively low; we are not complacent.

“We would encourage everyone to adhere to the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 guidelines.”

Meanwhile, a Moray Council spokeswoman said: “An increase in covid-19 related absence is expected following the first week of term, which we saw reflected in two schools where the small but inevitable number of infections were identified.

“Subsequently the school and education team worked closely with Public Health Scotland colleagues to identify and advise those who needed to isolate. We commend our schools’ ability to quickly switch to remote learning to support those pupils required to isolate.

“Due to the diligent care and attention paid to covid-19 mitigations across our school estate these numbers are kept to a minimum and we thank our pupils and staff for continuing to be cautious in this respect.”