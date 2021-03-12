Money is being handed out to support low-income families in Aberdeen during the pandemic.

Two funding streams have been set up by the local authority to support residents. This includes a £100 Covid Spring Hardship Grant for school-age children, and a £100 Covid Spring Hardship Grant for pre-school children with food vouchers.

The money is paid per child rather than household and is available to families regardless of whether the children are in funded early learning and childcare settings, or in receipt of free school meals.

No restrictions are placed on how the grant can be spent by low-income families struggling during the pandemic, however, it’s anticipated the cash will be spent on essential items such as food and fuel.

Successful applicants will receive £12.50 per week per child for a period of 12 weeks.

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery vice convener, said: “It’s crucial that we ensure that no family or child goes without during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and we are working hard to ensure that applications are processed as quickly as possible.

“I would urge eligible families to apply as soon as they can so they can receive their grants at the earliest opportunity.”

Children are eligible if they are between two-years-old and primary one entry age and from a low-income family.

For more details, including which benefits make families eligible as low income, and to apply, visit http://bit.ly/3ceJhUE or http://bit.ly/38ugquO