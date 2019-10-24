Love Touring expo pitches up at P&J Live

A new caravan and motorhome show is to pitch up in Aberdeen this weekend.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the Love Touring Expo at the P&J Live events complex and arena.

The exhibit will showcase the latest caravans, motorhomes and campervans from major brands, with the chance to see the new models for 2020.

There will be more than 100 stands, ranging from gin and artisan food producers to lifestyle products and outdoor specialists.

The Expo includes free entry and activities for children, with a storytelling experience for young book lovers and a climbing wall available throughout the event.

Organiser Colin Redpath said: “We are looking forward to bringing the first Love Touring Expo to P&J Live and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response, with people planning to attend from all over Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”