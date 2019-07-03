Love Touring caravan and motorhome show to pitch up at P&J Live

Thousands of enthusiasts from across Scotland are expected to flock to Aberdeen’s P&J Live when the country’s newest caravan and motorhome show pitches up this autumn.

Love Touring will be the biggest exhibition of its kind ever staged in the north-east and will run at the venue from Friday October 25 to Sunday October 27.

It will display the latest caravans and motorhomes from major brands and organisers say one of the biggest attractions will be the chance to see new models for 2020.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibitions manager at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to continually attract more exhibitions to the north-east and are especially excited to bring a brand new exhibition, Love Touring, to P&J Live.

“This is the first time a caravan and motorhome show on this scale will have ever taken place in Aberdeen and that is most certainly due to the new venue.

“With 48,000 sqm of flexible exhibition space, it has allowed us to accommodate an exhibition of this size, which we expect to attract visitors from all over Scotland across the three days.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Love Touring will also offer everything campers need at an accessory superstore along with trade stands ranging from cooking equipment and awnings to furniture and portable TVs.

The exhibition is designed to be a family day out with free activities and entry for children, including a climbing wall and archery.

Also included will be exhibits on campsites, holiday parks and visitor attractions in north Scotland, including the North East 250 road route.

Colin Redpath, organiser of Love Touring, said: “We are excited to bring the first Love Touring Expo to P&J Live in October.

“Visitors over the three days will have the chance to see the latest models from all the major brands, while taking advantage of exclusive deals and show-only offers.”

Advance tickets are on sale now, priced £12 for adults including free parking at P&J Live.

For more information, please visit pandjlive.com