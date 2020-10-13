Love it or hate it? Aberdeen cafe launches pizza rowie

Aberdeen’s famous rowie (or buttery depending on where you are from) is a breakfast staple in the north-east.
And now, thanks to Aberdeen cafe Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, it’s something you can enjoy for lunch or dinner too.
Inspired by a pizza rowie she’d have during school lunch breaks from a city centre bakery, the cafe’s new owner Leanne Flockhart worked with her chef to recreate the calorific treat.
Leanne said: “When I was at school at Aberdeen Grammar there used to be a little baker on the corner and they did them all those years ago and I’ve never seen anyone else doing them.”
The first one created consists of a rowie base, topped with a herby passata sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni, however, Leanne added: “We can top it with anything we’ve got.”
Our new addition. Pizza-Rowie How very Aberdonian 😉
The pizza rowie is available on the menu now for just £1.75.
When asked if she thinks it’s going to be a case of love it or hate it, Leanne said: “I think so, it’s a lot of calories. We have rowies at the back, and if anyone wants one we’ll make them up for them.”
