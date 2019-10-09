NESCol Graduations: Louise to continue her learning journey

An aspiring web designer is continuing her studies at an Aberdeen university.

Louise Findlay, from Aberdeen, has completed her HND in Digital Design and Development (Web Development) at North East Scotland College.

The 19-year-old is now progressing to the third year of a degree in Computer Software Application Development at Robert Gordon University.

Louise said: “What I enjoyed about studying at college was the amount of opportunities we had outside the course to improve our skills.

“A highlight of my second year was being invited to travel to Glasgow to take part in the Worldskills web design heats.”

Louise hopes to work with businesses and charities to develop their websites and plans to do work experience at a web design company.