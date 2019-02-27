Louise has the write stuff

An ambitious schoolgirl has opted to jump start her career prospects by taking up a Foundation Apprenticeship.

For one day a week, S5 pupil Louise Forbes swaps our her classes at Lochside Academy, Aberdeen, in favour of a Foundation Apprenticeship at the city centre North East Scotland College.

With dreams of becoming a sports journalist, the 16-year-old is studying a Foundation Apprenticeship in creative and digital media.

Every Wednesday she is taught specialist skills ranging from storytelling and understanding creative briefs. And from next year, she will get hands-on workplace experience as well as cover modules in pitching, digital media and freelancing.

The two-year Foundation Apprenticeship is one of 12 which has been developed by Skills Development Scotland to encourage more youngsters to pursue careers in the country’s growing industries.

Subjects including accountancy, food and drink technologies, healthcare and software development are among the others on offer for S5 and S6 students across

the country.

Each lets the youngsters combine time at school, an employer and a local college or training company with a nationally recognised qualification, which is equivalent to a higher, waiting for them upon completion.

Louise said: “I picked the course because it has elements of journalism, and that’s what I want to get into.

“I’m really enjoying it and I’ve already had some big opportunities that I otherwise wouldn’t have which have really boosted my confidence.”

With a passion for rugby, Louise has included the chance to interview prominent sports reporter David Barnes among the highlights of her course so far.

And while she is working on National 5s in history, modern studies, English, RMPS and maths, Louise has plenty of time for her Foundation Apprenticeship.

“It’s quite easy to juggle,” she said.

“The work we do in college is normally finished during the day, so it’s not like we have to do more at home.”

She added: “I’ve met lots of people from other schools I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise, and I’m starting to build up my contacts as well.

“I’d encourage anyone interested to try a Foundation Apprenticeship – it’s really opened my eyes to what I want to do for a career.”

