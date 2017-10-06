Aberdeen’s £1 million lotto winner misses out on jackpot

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A £1 million Lotto winner has missed their chance to claim their cash – but good causes will benefit.

National Lottery organisers had given the winner, who bought the ticket in Aberdeen, until yesterday to claim the winnings from a Lotto Millionaire Raffle drawn on April 8, but nobody came forward.

A Lotto spokesman said: “We raise over £30 million every week, which is distributed to good causes via 14 funding organisations.

“With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the draw to claim their prize if they are a winner.”

He added the cash will now go to community projects.