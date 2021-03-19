A north-east woman who discovered a love of crafting last winter decided to launch her own business selling custom macrame decor.

Alison MacDonald, from Tarves, would never have classed herself as a “crafty person” this time last year.

But when the darker nights began to roll in after the autumn period, the 27-year-old had an urge to work on some arts and crafts to keep busy.

“I started my business to earn some extra income from home after returning to my job in stock control only part-time after maternity leave,” Alison said.

“I like to keep busy and when the dark nights arrived I had an urge to get crafty, so I started making some macrame Christmas decorations and really enjoyed it.”

LotsofKnotts Macrame launched in November, allowing the business owner – originally from Forres – to catch some festive trade using her love of crafting.

Alison’s custom macrame hanging decor and fibre rainbows, available in a variety of colour combinations and made from cotton rope and yarn, have proved popular throughout the multiple lockdowns.

She said: “I offer bespoke handmade products for your home or to give as a gift that you can’t typically buy on the high street.

© Supplied by Alison MacDonald

“I work with each of my customers to create a piece exactly to their size requirements and colour palette.

“I also try to keep my business as kind to the planet as possible, My products are generally plastic-free as they are made from cotton and metal wire.

“As for my packaging, it is free from plastic and all recyclable. I even use paper tape to seal up my parcels and save all my scraps for future projects or to get spun into more yarn.

“All my services are currently offered online through social media, but I do hope that when it is safe to do so that craft fairs will resume. It would be nice to have some face to face interaction with my customers and fellow crafters.

“I have found so many lovely local people since starting my small business journey and everyone is so supportive of each other’s business.”

While ensuring LotsofKnotts Macrame is as sustainable as possible, another important aspect to Alison is supporting small, local businesses.

Alison is encouraging others to do the same during these unprecedented times and has backed the North East Now campaign.

The website, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, is encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Alison said: “I think the North East Now website is a great tool to find all things local!

“It is very easy to navigate and will definitely be something I will refer too next time I am looking for something specific.”

Speaking on the future, the entrepreneur is hoping to develop her love of crafting with a website for her business.

“My aims for the near future are to set up my own selling site as I am currently selling through social media,” Alison added.

“I also have loads of great ideas for new products, so I hope to gradually launch them this year too. And I have just finished working on my Easter products

“My longer-term aims would be to have my business as my main source of income. I currently work it around my part-time job and mainly do all my making in the evenings.

© Supplied by Alison MacDonald

Visit the LotsofKnotts Macrame Facebook and Instagram pages to place an order or find out more information.

To find out more about North-East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot