Lots of places to drop off donations

As part of its Christmas appeal, Original 106 and Cfine are asking for donations of a range of items.

Food products such as pasta, rice, cereals, biscuits and crackers are being requested.

Tinned goods such as soup, beans, tomatoes and fruit are also in demand.

And toiletries and items which could be given to adults as gifts are also wanted.

All donations should be made to Original 106’s offices at Marischal Square, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sundays, 9am to 4pm.

Larger donations can be dropped off at the delivery entrance of Marischal Square, accessed from Flourmill Lane.

The appeal is more than happy to accept deliveries from online grocery supermarkets, weekdays during office hours, to Original 106 Appeal, Goods-In Entrance, Flourmill Lane, 1 Marischal Square, Aberdeen, AB10 1BA.

If you can’t make it to Marischal Square, the following north-east businesses also have drop-off points for donations:

JoJo’s Coffee Shop, 24-28 Belmont Street, Aberdeen

Frasers Of Ellon, Ythan Terrace, Ellon

I&K Motors, Highclere Business Park, Inverurie

West End Butchers, 11 West Rd, Peterhead

The Papeterie, Stoneywood Mill, Aberdeen

Fits The Scoop, 161 North Deeside Road, Peterculter

If your business is keen on becoming a drop-off point, get in touch via info@originalfm.com

Final date for donations is Tuesday December 31 at 1pm.

For more information, go to www.originalfm.com/christmas2019/