Lost and Found: Pair of pheasants and plans to sell ‘Highland Air’ left behind in Aberdeen hotel rooms

A pair of stuffed pheasants, plans to sell “Highland Air” and a diamond ring are just some of the unusual items left behind at hotels in Aberdeen.

Other items, including a case of vintage red wine, a luxury Vertu phone and a Louis Vuitton briefcase, were also found in rooms at Travelodges across the city.

A likely irreplaceable handwritten, 50-year-old family recipe book was also discovered.

A Hornby railway set, golf clubs and a model replica of a house were also found in one of the four hotels in Aberdeen.

Elsewhere in Scotland, staff at Glasgow Central discovered a necklace made from £50 notes, that a groom had forgotten to pack after his wedding.

At the Inverness based hotel, a brand new Range Rover was left behind, while a newlywed forgot her Cartier wedding and engagement ring at the Edinburgh Princess Street hotel.

An even more unusually, staff in Perth had to reunite a forgotten mother-in-law with her new daughter-in-law.

During the last 12 months, Travelodge staff have seen a growing trend of forgetful pet owners, with cats and even fish being left behind at the Stirling and Fort William hotels.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK Travelodge hotels, including our 46 properties in Scotland, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“This year’s Scottish audit includes: a large Nessie birthday cake, a tartan print saree, a set of McWilliams bagpipes, bottles of Highland air, a 3ft lucky heather wedding bouquet, and even a mother-in-law.

“Interestingly our Scottish hotel teams have reported a rise in wedding and proposal props and attire being left behind in our hotels in 2019.

“This included a 3ft wedding bouquet made out of lucky heather along, a wedding necklace made out of £50 notes, a Joyce Young wedding dress and a mother-in law.”

“As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

“This includes a lucky penny, a new Range Rover, and a new brand logo presentation.”

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops, Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.