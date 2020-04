A stray pony has been reunited with its owner after it was spotted loose near an Aberdeen woods.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the pony in Countesswells Wood, near Kinsgswells, Aberdeen today after it was spotted by a member of the public.

The pony gave Scottish SPCA rescue officer Aimee Findlay a bit of a run around, saying she “was very timid”.

However, the SSPCA has now confirmed the animal has been reunited with her own.