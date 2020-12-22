Lossiemouth restaurant shuts after staff member tests positive for Covid

A Lossiemouth restaurant has shut with immediate effect after a staff member tested positive for Covid.

Bridge45 and the Salt Cellar on Clifton Road announced that they would be closed until next year.

In a statement on social media, they confirmed that a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

All bookings have been cancelled, with the Lossiemouth business stating that they had closed to keep their staff and the public safe.

The statement added: “We would like to thank everyone for your continued support through these difficult times and we will see you in the new year for hopefully a better 2021.

“We hope everyone takes care and stays safe.”