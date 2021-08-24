‘Lossiemouth can bounce back, just like I did’: How redundancy and lockdown inspired this Moray woman to start up her own business

A Lossiemouth woman who followed her dream of opening a bridal boutique after being made redundant is predicting big things for her town’s post-pandemic future.

Julie Smith opened the doors of With This Dress for the first time in May.

The former whisky marketing manager said being made redundant at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky and lockdown inspired her to set up her first business.

Julie said: “I was made redundant the November before lockdown struck.

“I have always wanted to set up a boutique.

“The beginning of last year I thought I would bite the bullet and do it.”

It has taken time to get everything in order for her new bridal shop, which is located in Lossiemouth’s Queen Street.

But the enforced change in her circumstances encouraged Julie to just go for it.

She said: “I was a corporate girl and worked in London for 21 years before returning to Lossiemouth. I’ve always been employed.

“Lockdown inspired me to think about me and plan for the future.”

Working together

Julie highlighted the importance of businesses like Harbour Lights, McClintock Optical Styling Boutique and others working together to promote Lossiemouth.

She added: “I think we all share the same energy that we believe in our businesses and passion.

“Everybody has a story about how they came to Lossiemouth and a real love for the town.

Future is bright for Lossiemouth.” Julie Smith

“There are a lot of independent businesses and shops in the town.

“The future is bright for Lossiemouth and I appreciate everything which the town stands for.

“All business owners are quite active and Lossiemouth is a destination place as many people beyond Moray visit our boutiques.”

How is Lossiemouth going to bounce back from the pandemic?

Like every town and city in Scotland, the pandemic hit Lossiemouth hard.

But before Covid even struck, the town was already suffering from the closure of the popular East Beach crossing in July 2019.

According to business bosses, this was costing the town an estimated £1.5m annually in visitor spend.

Lossiemouth Business Association (LBA) wants to entice visitors back by highlighting its attractions.

Last month, the group launched the A Fine Day Out campaign which includes suggested itineraries of activities for visitors to enjoy.