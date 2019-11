A major road in Aberdeen is partially closed after a lorry shed its load.

Police were called shortly after 8.30am following the incident on King Street.

A pallette is reported to have fallen off and landed on the pavement.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.35am to a report of a lorry shedding its load on King Street.

“There is a partial closure in place until the debris is cleared.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter