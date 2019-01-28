Major north-east road closed after lorry jack-knifes

A lorry has jacked-knifed on a busy north-east road.

Drivers are being diverted onto the Aberdeen bypass following the incident on the A92 at Newtonhill.

The incident happened at 2.30am but recovery of the vehicle is expected between 7am and 8am.

A police spokesman said: “It is going to take some time to clear.

“I don’t believe there are any injuries.

“Drivers coming out of Aberdeen are being diverted onto the A90, new bypass at Charleston.”

Drivers have also been warned about icy conditions this morning.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Sleet and wet snow has washed all the residual salt off the roads and pavements – gritters were out earlier and are just going out again on main roads, and will be out from 4.45am, but if weather conditions continue, it will be icy.”