A92 reopens after jack-knifed lorry cleared

A lorry that jacked-knifed on a busy north-east road in the early hours of this morning has been cleared.

Drivers were diverted onto the Aberdeen bypass following the incident on the A92 at Newtonhill.

*CLEARED* ️⌚️08:26#A92 southbound at Newtonhill – is now OPEN ✅after an earlier RTC involving a HGV. @NETrunkRoads https://t.co/vhXfT4GsmR — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 28, 2019

The incident happened at 2.30am but recovery of the vehicle is expected between 7am and 8am.

A police spokesman said: “I don’t believe there are any injuries.

“Drivers coming out of Aberdeen are being diverted onto the A90, new bypass at Charleston.”

Drivers have also been warned about icy conditions this morning.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Sleet and wet snow has washed all the residual salt off the roads and pavements – gritters were out earlier and are just going out again on main roads, and will be out from 4.45am, but if weather conditions continue, it will be icy.”