Part of AWPR closed after lorry goes through roundabout

Police and recovery services were called to the AWPR after a lorry drove through a roundabout.

The road was closed northbound at the junction with the A956 Cleanhill due to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The call came in to us at 3.05am to an incident involving a lorry at Cleanhill roundabout.

“The road was closed for recovery.

“The vehicle has now been recovered and the road has been reopened.”

The incident is the second time a lorry has gone through the roundabout since the road opened.

On Friday Transport Scotland revealed new safety measures will be installed on the roundabout, with work due to begin tonight to put in place yellow bar markings, also known as rumble strips.