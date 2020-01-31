Lorry driver taken to hospital after vehicle overturns on A96

The driver of a lorry that overturned on a north-east road has been taken to hospital.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A96 near Blackburn following the incident at around 5.10am.

The road has been closed to traffic northbound between the Aberdeen International Airport roundabout and the Blackburn roundabout.

Officers confirmed the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. There has been no update on injuries.

The A96 has now reopened.