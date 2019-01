A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry came off a north-east road.

Police were called to the scene on the A952 between Mintlaw and the Toll of Birness.

The incident happened at Hawkhillock at 6.30am this morning.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened on the A952.

“We are awaiting vehicle recovery and at the moment it looks like we have four miles worth of tailbacks.

“A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”