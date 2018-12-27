Video: Lorry crashes onto new Aberdeen bypass roundabout

A lorry crashed onto a roundabout following a collision on the Aberdeen bypass.

The incident happened on the A90 at the Cleanhill Junction, heading towards Dyce, at around 9.50am today.

The junction forms part of the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), with the stretch opening earlier this month.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash – a lorry and a Vauxhall car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 9.50am, there were two vehicles involved.

“The road wasn’t blocked, and vehicle recovery was arranged.”

No one was injured in the incident.

Police officers were on scene until the vehicles were moved.

The Cleanhill junction is one of nine along the AWPR.

The roundabout provides a connection between the southern leg of the road and the fastlink.