Video: Lorry crashes onto new Aberdeen bypass roundabout

A lorry has crashed onto a new roundabout following a collision on the Aberdeen bypass.

The incident happened on the A90 at the Cleanhill junction, heading towards Dyce, at around 9.50am.

It involved two vehicles, a lorry and a car.

If you are using the AWPR please drive to the conditions and remember there is a roundabout at Cleanhill. pic.twitter.com/DHnKQjBZpe — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) December 27, 2018

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The road isn’t blocked, and vehicle recovery has been arranged.

“There are no injuries.”