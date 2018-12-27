Thursday, December 27th 2018 Show Links
Lorry crashes onto new Aberdeen bypass roundabout

by Emma Morrice
27/12/2018, 11:30 am Updated: 27/12/2018, 11:52 am
© Submitted
A lorry has crashed onto a new roundabout following a collision on the Aberdeen bypass.

The incident happened on the A90 at the Cleanhill junction, heading towards Dyce, at around 9.50am.

It involved two vehicles, a lorry and a car.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The road isn’t blocked, and vehicle recovery has been arranged.

“There are no injuries.”

