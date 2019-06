Motorists heading into Aberdeen faced travel disruption after a lorry suffered a blow-out.

The HGV’s tyre burst on the A90 just south of Stonehaven shortly after 6am.

One lane was blocked, and Police Scotland were in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 6.15am to a lorry that had suffered a blow-out.

“Another HGV stopped to assist.

“Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.”