Police are investigating after a lorry and car crashed on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were called to Heathryfold Place in Aberdeen at 11.15am today after receiving reports that a lorry that was delivering goods to an address in the area had collided with a parked Audi A3.

Nobody was hurt in the collision, which caused damage to the Audi.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It is probable the driver of the delivery truck was unaware of the collision. Inquiries to locate the driver are ongoing,”