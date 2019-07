A north-east road is partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash between an orange Ford Focus and a white Mercedes lorry on the A950 between Peterhead and Longside shortly before 8am.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, and the Scottish Ambulance Service were not required.

The road is partially blocked but is passable.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.45am. The incident was a minor collision between a lorry and a car.”

