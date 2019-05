Emergency services have been called to a crash at a north-east roundabout.

A lorry and car have crashed at the AWPR roundabout between Kingswells and Westhill.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the collision, which happened shortly before 10.30am.

The road remains open and is passable.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to the roundabout between Kingswells and Westhill at 10.20am.

“It is a collision between a car and a lorry on the roundabout.”