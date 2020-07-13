Lord Provost’s Covid-19 Hardship Fund ends with announcement of final round of funding

The Lord Provost’s Covid-19 Hardship Fund scheme has drawn to a close, with the announcement of the 12 charities set to benefit from the third and final round of funding.

The fund launched on May 1 and in under three months it has raised more than £250,000 for Aberdeen charities and organisations that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown.

The money has come from donations from generous members of the public and business people, boosted by £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and a further £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund.

The charities that will receive a total of £48,400 in the last round are Nepalese Himalayan Association Scotland, Northsound Cash for Kids, Community Food Initiatives North East, Denis Law Legacy Trust, Middlefield Community Project, Aberdeen Women’s Alliance, Tillydrone Community Flat, Pathways, Aberdeen Foyer, Workers’ Educational Association (WEA), We Too!, and Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett said: “By working in partnership, the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, The Seven Incorporated Trades and Aberdeen City Council established the special Covid-19 Hardship Fund in order to help our citizens most in need during these unprecedented times.

“Thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses, The Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Fund Charity and Aberdeen City Council we have been able to help a great many people with over a quarter of a million pounds being awarded to local charities in under three months. That is incredible.

“The Trust will now take time out to look at how best it can help citizens in the recovery phase of Covid-19.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “The £10,000 we have received from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust will allow us to source white goods and household utensils for our vulnerable service users who are moving into new homes during this difficult and challenging time.

“We’ve all had that moment of sitting in an empty flat, eating dinner off a cardboard box table, it’s fun temporarily, but that situation has been a reality for many of the people we’ve been working with during this crisis as other agencies and funders have become over-subscribed or closed their doors.

“We’d like to thank the LPCT for their generous funding which will allow those living in temporary accommodation and moving into new flats during this pandemic the chance to leave an often very chaotic and challenging situation behind, and begin to build a new, safe home.”

Among the beneficiaries from the first round of funding in May was Somebody Cares, which provides food, furniture, clothing and more to the poor, vulnerable and marinalised in Aberdeen.

The charity’s founder Jenny Taylor said: “We lost all our funding, with our shop being closed.

“That money just came in so handy, because we were able to go out and buy our fresh fruit and veg and give a nutritious food bag to the people in need in the city.

“We do get donations of food from different organisations, but this has really helped so much to top up on the things that we didn’t get.

“I think we’re up at about 50,300 meals we’ve distributed around the city since Covid.”

In total, since the fund was established, 39 charities have received £251,070, supporting 5,088 individuals, 3,626 families, 1,835 children and young people, and 23,920 meals, 5,806 food parcels and 15,000 fruit packs.

Following the closure of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Fund Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund, the Trust will be announcing alternative means of making financial contributions soon.