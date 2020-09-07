Lord Provost’s Covid-19 appeal helps another 15 Aberdeen charities

A further 15 charities are set to receive a share of almost £50,000 from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

The aim of the Hardship Fund is to raise much-needed cash for Aberdeen-based registered charities to help individuals, families and communities across the city experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the pandemic.

The successful charities are in the fourth round are The ARCHIE Foundation, Aberdeen Foyer, Social Bite, Aberdeen Association of Social Service (VSA), Abernecessities, Who Cares? Scotland, Northsound Cash for Kids and The Leanne Fund SCIO.

Calico (Cancer and Leukaemia in Children Orientated), Nepalese Himalayan Association Scotland, Miscarriage Information Support Service, Russell Anderson Foundation, Organisation for Nepalese Culture and Welfare, The Salvation Army and City Hearts Aberdeen will also benefit from the £49,786 fund.

Since its launch on May 1 this year, £301,598 has been raised for Aberdeen-based registered charities.

Trustees met on September 3 to consider 26 applications from which 15 local registered charities were successful. To date, 42 charities have benefited from the special hardship fund.

Donations from members of the public, business people and donations of £100,000 from the Seven Incorporated Trades Widows’ Charity and £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund have helped to ensure that those most vulnerable receive support during this time.

However, the trust is keen to encourage more people to donate.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “The trust is once again delighted to be able to provide funding to so many local charities to help those individuals and families in our communities in desperate need as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to be able to offer a fifth round of funding however, that will be wholly dependent on further donations.

“These continue to be challenging times for everyone, and I would urge the people of Aberdeen and local businesses to spare a thought for those less fortunate and in desperate need, and if you can, please donate to this very worthy cause.

“Every penny raised goes to local registered charities so whatever donation you make will make a real difference to local people who have been and continue to be impacted by the pandemic. Together we will get through this.”

Mervyn Donald, Deacon Convenor, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, said: “Once more we have been delighted with the response to our Aberdeen emergency Covid-19 appeal.

“Charities have played a very important role in Aberdeen society during this pandemic and it is vital to support them.

Volunteers who have worked tirelessly throughout this challenging year should be congratulated for all the time and effort they have given to the residents of Aberdeen who have really struggled with day-to-day life.

“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on people’s physical and mental well being and even more so in relation to the more vulnerable people in our society.

“The Seven Incorporated Trades Of Aberdeen are very pleased to continue to support multiple worthwhile causes.”

Donations can be made via a crowdfunding page at www.aberdeencovid19.org

Any organisation or individual wishing to discuss making a sizeable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk marking it for the attention of Garry Watson, clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

All of the donations received will go directly to helping those experiencing genuine hardship in Aberdeen due to Covid-19.