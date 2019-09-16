Lord Provost ziplines down Union Street for In Town Without My Car Day

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost took flight on a zipwire down Aberdeen’s Union Street, as part of an event encouraging residents to ditch their cars for the day.

Aside from seeing Barney Crockett take to the skies, visitors to In Town Without My Car Day yesterday were entertained by a number of exciting stalls and free activities including Carpool Karaoke, the CLAN bike stunt and a treasure hunt.

Face painting, aerial displays and a climbing wall were also available within the large, traffic free space, with several of the city’s roads closed for the day.

Since 2002, European Mobility Week has sought to influence mobility and urban transport issues, as well as improve health and quality of life for everyone by exploring solutions to urban challenges, such as air pollution.

This year’s theme was “walk with us” and focused on safe walking and cycling.