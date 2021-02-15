Lord Provost urges people to get vaccinated ‘for others’ after receiving jab

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is urging people to get vaccinated for themselves “and for others” after receiving his jab over the weekend.

Barney Crockett, the city’s Lord Provost got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, along with his wife Shona Simpson, on Saturday at the P&J Live.

Uptake of the vaccine has been strong, with thousands of people across the north-east already receiving their first of two doses, leading to NHS Grampian recently being named as one of the best performing healthboards for administering the jab.

“A great big leap towards that light at the end of the tunnel”

Now the Lord Provost has joined those who have received their first dose of the vaccine, and has spoken out to urge others to follow suit.

He said: “It’s a great big leap towards that light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think we’re progressing by leaps and bounds and I think it will be surprisingly quickly that we’re back in full operation. We’ll have Offshore Europe here and we’ll have businesses getting back to normal and I think everybody in the area will welcome that.

“There are no problems with it. The research has been very, very thorough. We’ve got several absolutely reliable vaccines.

“Remember vaccines have always been a great positive for us. I know in my own family, people would have been dead years ago without vaccines.

“Not just for yourself, please come for yourself, but also come for others. It’s important for others that we get vaccinated.

“I think the fact it’s been able to be done voluntarily in the UK with so much success says a lot about the country and a lot about the people.”

“My heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved”

And the Lord Provost was full of praise for the set-up at the P&J Live mass vaccination centre, as well as the staff involved.

He said: “It was just incredibly smooth, there was no delay at all. Everything was very well-organised and there was a very warm, positive feeling there amongst the people.

“It was really very fortifying and it’s a great, encouraging thing for this area that it’s going so well.”

Asked if the jab had been painful, he replied: “Not at all, it couldn’t have been better. It was all done in a very thorough way. It was a very positive experience. You really felt buoyed up and that we’re on our way.

“There was no wait at all. It was moving constantly and it was only a couple of minutes before we were seen.

“It just couldn’t have been better.

“There was a very, very positive mood amongst all the people there, and the people getting their injections.

“My congratulations to the staff and volunteers who are operating it. They just couldn’t have been better.

“I take my hat off to all of them. My heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved.

“It’s a fantastic place to be doing this. I know friends in other parts of Scotland who have been queuing in the cold outside.

“It was all very, very protected, convenient and comfortable. It couldn’t have been better organised.”