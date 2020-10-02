Lord Provost to take part in Aberdeen charity’s food challenge

Aberdeen’s lord provost is to take part in an annual fundraising event to mark Challenge Poverty Week.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) will be running its Appetite for Change week which begins on Monday to mark the week.

It is designed to help the charity build awareness of poverty and erase the stigma attached to living on a low income.

Funds raised by those taking part will go towards CFINE’s emergency support services.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett will be taking part, and will live on £2 a day for five days.

He said: “The annual Appetite for Change challenge helps to raise awareness of food poverty and this year with the continuing impact of Covid-19 there are an even greater number of people facing financial difficulties. Thankfully we have organisations like CFINE that offer a lifeline to those individuals and families most in need.

“I hope that everyone who can, will join me in signing up for CFINE’s Appetite for Change challenge of living on just £2 per day for five days and help raise awareness and money for this very worthy cause.

“The money raised will go towards tackling food poverty and help to improve the circumstances of vulnerable and disadvantaged people here in the north-east of Scotland.”

CFINE’s chief executive Lisa Duthie added: “We would like to thank the Lord Provost for accepting our invitation to launch Appetite for Change. Thanks to everyone who has joined our team of Challengers, together we can increase awareness of food insecurity and tackle poverty.”

A virtual launch event will take place on Friday, October 2 at 3pm.

It can be watched online at https://www.cfine.org/appeal/appetite-for-change-2020