Lord Provost to officially open new north-east sports village

A new north-east sports village will be officially opened this week.

Aberdeenshire provost Councillor Bill Howatson will be doing the honours at Banchory Sports Village on Friday.

The £8.5 million facility boasts a six-lane 25-metre pool and two squash courts that can be transformed into a doubles court at the touch of a button.

It also features a training pool, three-court sports hall, fitness suite, changing facilities, a cafe and reception.

Players from Squash Scotland and local sports clubs will be showcasing the complex to visitors at the event througout the afternoon.

As the new centre will form part of Aberdeenshire Council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire body, the prices are set to be in line with other sports facilities in the region.

Banchory Sports Village will be opened to the public on Saturday.