Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is urging people to view getting their Covid jab as a thank you to the hard work of the NHS during the pandemic.

Barney Crockett has regularly hailed the vaccination programme and has actively encouraged anyone offered an appointment to take it.

He also believes it is the best way for us to get back to normal following the coronavirus crisis.

It has lead to a raft of changes to everyday life since the pandemic was declared at the start of 2020.

But following the roll-out of vaccines across the UK it is hoped that this will lead to the end of restrictions.

Mr Crockett said the injections will help bring back some normality as well as ease the pressure on the health service.

He said: “People should see taking the jab as the way of thanking the NHS.

“I think it allows people to see how great the NHS has been with everything they’ve been doing.

“We can got rid of Covid by the vaccinations. People shouldn’t listen to the doom and gloom they get the vaccine because that’s the solution.

“It is the best way to get back to normal and to help the NHS get back to normal.”

The Lord Provost received his first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in February and praised the way the operation was being run at P&J Live.

He said: “The process was so smooth and it could not have been better.”

Speaking after receiving his first injection in February the Lord Provost hailed the jab as the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

He said: “It’s a great big leap towards that light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think we’re progressing by leaps and bounds and I think it will be surprisingly quickly that we’re back in full operation. We’ll have Offshore Europe here and we’ll have businesses getting back to normal and I think everybody in the area will welcome that.

“There are no problems with it. The research has been very, very thorough. We’ve got several absolutely reliable vaccines.

“Remember vaccines have always been a great positive for us. I know in my own family, people would have been dead years ago without vaccines.

“Not just for yourself, please come for yourself, but also come for others. It’s important for others that we get vaccinated.

“I think the fact it’s been able to be done voluntarily in the UK with so much success says a lot about the country and a lot about the people.”