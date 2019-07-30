Lord Provost presented with official Aberdeen City Council tartan

A new tartan created specifically for Aberdeen City Council has been officially registered.

Designed and gifted by Robert Duffy, the tartan features red, black, yellow and blue and to represent the city’s oil and gas industry, the granite, and the council’s crest.

Aberdeen City Council now has its very own tartan, which has

been designed and gifted to the City Council by Robert Duffy. Robert presented the City of Aberdeen tartan registration

certificate to the Lord Provost at the Town House yesterday. @AberdeenCC pic.twitter.com/Xk640jWVLV — Lord Provost Abdn (@LordProvostAbdn) July 30, 2019

The certificate marking the official registration of the design was presented to Lord Provost Barney Crockett yesterday by Robert Duffy.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The council regularly gives small Scottish-themed civic gifts to visiting guests, such as tartan ties and scarves.

“Until recently, the council was using a locally-designed tartan for this purpose, but the rights to that tartan have now changed hands and we are no longer able to use it as we did previously.

“By owning the rights to the new tartan, Aberdeen City Council is now able to specify how it will be used for civic gifts.

“The design work was gifted to the council.”