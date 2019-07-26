Lord Provost hosts ‘retirement’ tea for Aberdeen community stalwarts

A special afternoon tea has been held to recognise the contribution of two residents to their Aberdeen community.

Anna and Billy Kidd, who have worked in the Tillydrone community for more than three decades, were celebrated at the event hosted by Lord Provost Barney Crockett at the Town House.

The special retirement tea was organised “as a small token of they city’s appreciation for the dedication and enthusiasm they have given to the Tillydrone Community Centre over the past 35 years”.