Lord Provost hosts Holocaust Memorial Day event in Aberdeen

Lord Provost Barney Crockett welcomed guests to an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Aberdeen.

The event was held at Belmont Filmhouse on Sunday with Councillor Crockett stating that it’s always an important day in the city’s calendar.

He welcomed more than 50 guests to the event and lit a candle as a mark of remembrance to the millions of people who were killed during the Holocaust.

People who attended the event left messages on the Peace Tree, which is used to leave messages of hope and prayers.

Mr Crockett said: “We should also take time to learn from the experiences of survivors to ensure that we put an end to discrimination.

“Together, we must make sure Aberdeen is a city that welcomes people from all backgrounds. No matter gender, race or religion, the Granite City is an international city for everyone.”