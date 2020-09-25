Lord Provost takes to the water as he tries out canoeing in Aberdeen quarry

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has been trying his hand at canoeing in Rubislaw Quarry.

Adventure Aberdeen is running canoeing sessions at the granite extraction site where an estimated six million tonnes of stone was taken out.

Rubislaw Quarry opened in 1740 and for more than two centuries was an important part of the construction industry before it closed in 1971.

Adventure Aberdeen, which is part of Sport Aberdeen, is working alongside owner Hugh Black to offer people the chance to explore the site from a canoe.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett was back at the quarry yesterday to experience the attraction from a new perspective.

He said it the last time he was at Rubislaw was decades ago and granite was still being taken out of the site.

Mr Crockett said: “It is a brilliant attraction for the city. It is an inspiration.

“This is the first time I’ve been in the quarry for 50 years. The council used to run a bus tour when I was young and you used to stop there and look over the edge.

“There was also a wire crane and students would hang flags from it during charities week.”

The water at Rubislaw Quarry has been tested and experts said it is safe enough for canoeing and Adventure Aberdeen have hand sanitiser available and other Covid-19 safety measures on hand.

Mr Crockett said he had been canoeing in the Highlands previously but this was the first time he had taken part in the water sport for a while.

He said: “It was so peaceful and the water is so clear. You have to give huge credit to Hugh Black and Sport Aberdeen for this.

“It is a great tourist attraction for the city.”

The canoe sessions launched earlier this month and it is the first time the public has had access to the site since 1969.