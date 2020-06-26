Lord Provost calls on charities to apply for Covid-19 hardship fund

Barney Crockett has said he is humbled by the success of the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund, as it prepares to go ahead with its third round of funding.

The fund has so far awarded a total of £202,670 to 34 local charities, helping individuals, families and communities across Aberdeen who are experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the deadline for applications for the third round of funding is drawing nearer, with charities being asked to submit by 11.59pm on Tuesday June 30.

The lord provost said: “I’m stunned at the success of the fund so far, and humbled. I’ve been very active in going around the different agencies that have received funding, I’m meeting the clients and seeing the needs in the city, and it’s been so moving.

“It’s also been really moving to see the people who are making the commitment, people who are not themselves wealthy putting in £100 or £200, but also our key partners in the Incorporated Trades.”

The trust is keen to support particular groups that are at risk and may not be getting support elsewhere and would ask applicants to highlight if they plan to support looked after children, care experienced and vulnerable young adults at risk or minority communities facing financial difficulties in Aberdeen.

The lord provost added: “We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to fund a good proportion of the requests that have come through, because they’re meeting a gigantic grassroots need. Wherever they’re meeting that need, we’re very keen to respond.

“I think there’s a very good reason for the grassroots charities to apply, and we’ll do whatever we can to try and make sure we can meet the needs of the people in the city.”

The special hardship fund is a partnership between The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council.

The trust will meet in July to review the latest submissions.

Charities that wish to make an application for funding should visit the website here.