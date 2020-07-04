Lord Provost backs bid to save Aberdeen cinema

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has given his support to a campaign to give a city centre independent cinema a future.

Belmont Filmhouse hopes to raise £25,000 to keep it going while closed, as well as help cover the costs of putting social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

The doors have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the crisis the cinema has encouraged people to donate £40, the price of a membership, or whatever they can afford.

More than £16,000 has been given to the cause.

Barney Crockett went along to the picture house on Belmont Street yesterday to meet with its head of cinema operations Colin Farquhar.

The Lord Provost contributed to the fundraising drive by donating £40 and is urging others to follow suit.

He said it was “wonderful” that staff at the cinema were trying to make sure it had a future beyond the pandemic.

Barney said: “I’m a very big film fan and a regular at the Belmont.

“It is wonderful to see the response of the staff there doing their upmost to keep this facility for the people of the city.

“I’m right behind it and I was along giving my £40 and I would encourage everybody in the city to do so.

“We have a future and it is a key offering to have in the city. I’m very proud of the Belmont and what they do.”

The Belmont Filmhouse was built as a trades hall in 1896 and just two years later the first film was shown on the premises.

It featured footage of Queen Victoria at Balmoral and in 1910 it became the Coliseum cinema before being refurbished and reopened in as the New Kinema (CORR) in 1921.

After another upgrade it was renamed the Belmont Cinema before closing in the early 1950s and being converted into a warehouse.

In 2000 it was reopened as the Belmont Picture House following a major refurbishment and 14 years later the Centre for the Moving Image was selected to take on management of the building and it became Belmont Filmhouse.

The Lord Provost said it important for the Granite City to make sure that kind of history is maintained for years to come.

He said: “It is a very, very historic site and it has been showing films for well over a century. We are keen for that to continue.

“It is a place for radical films that otherwise wouldn’t be shown and it highlights some pioneering work.

“There is an audience for a wider range of films and they’ve taken that on.

We still need places like the Belmont to be giving us the radical alternatives that we need and giving Aberdeen a part of that alternative culture that is a crucial part of the modern world.”

Peterhead-born film director Jon S Baird has already given his backing to the crowdfunding campaign.

The Stan and Ollie director said he “very sad” to hear about the Belmont’s situation and said it “inspired” him to be a film-maker.

Colin Farquhar said he was pleased to have the Lord Provost’s support for the crowdfunding bid.

He said: “It is great to have someone with such a public face backing this.

“Barney is a long term customer and it just lovely to have his support. It was also nice to see a customer.

“The donations coming in have been amazing but we are also have cheques sent in and some of them have lovely letters from customers.

“We are very nearly at three quarters of the target which just absolutely amazing.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/belmont-filmhouse

Alternatively, cheques can be sent to Belmont Filmhouse, 49 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JS