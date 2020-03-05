Look out calls after failed ram raid attempt in Aberdeen

A concerned Aberdeen resident has urged locals to be vigilant after his garage was badly damaged in an attempted ram raid.

Would-be thieves drove a car into the garage door on Great Western Road, Aberdeen, leaving it crumpled and damaging a van inside.

They drove off without taking anything after the incident last Wednesday.

The man, who did not want to be named, was woken up at 6am when another resident called him to warn him that his garage had been targeted.

He said he was disappointed to find the door hanging off its hinges.

He said: “I had my van in there and it took the brunt of the damage as when they rammed the door, it stopped them from getting in to steal anything.

“We got CCTV from the neighbours and have handed it to the police so hopefully they can do something about it.

“It seems as though it is a random attack as there is nothing in the garage worth stealing – there are only a few tools in there.

“I’ve had a joiner look at the door and we will need to install a stronger one, which will cost me about £2,500.

“There is also a dent in the van which will need fixed but if it wasn’t in there, they would have taken the door clean off.”

Police confirmed they were investigating.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an attempted housebreaking at a property on Great Western Road at around 6.30am on Wednesday February 26.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The man added: “People need to be aware so they can be more vigilant.”