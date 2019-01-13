Looking to grow your own food in Aberdeen? Here’s where you can do it

A list of locations where green-fingered Aberdeen residents can grow their own fruit and vegetables has been revealed.

The handy guide shows where people can go to grow produce, and highlights organisations promoting sustainable food options.

Compiled by Stephen Balfour, co-ordinator for Granite City Good Food, the list includes allotments, community gardens, institutional growing spaces, social enterprises and community businesses, farmers’ markets, The Allotment Market Stall (TAMS) and farmers’ shops.

Community allotments and gardens have been gaining in popularity, with a number now scattered across the north-east.

Stephen, who is employed by Sustainable Food Cities, said: “When I was a post-grad student, I created the map, and it’s grown arms and legs since then. The need for growing spaces is increasing, we’re almost going backwards.

“Some of the environmental benefits include more biodiversity, as well as providing more clean air.

“For social benefits, it’s a great place for people who are vulnerable to come together.

“A lot of doctors nowadays are prescribing this as green therapy.

“It saves people money. A lot of places have started selling their surplus veg.”

Stephen added it can provide people with skills, create job opportunities, improve mental health, provide free food, reduce waste such as packaging and plastics and provide a place to capture CO2 emissions.

Allotments exist all over the city, from Bucksburn to Cults and Cove Bay, including areas such as Heathryfold, Hilton, King Street, Holburn, Nether Loirston, Redmoss, Sclattie Quarry, Tullos and Sunnybank.

There is also a number of institutional growing spaces at schools, including Airyhall Primary, Bramble Brae Primary, Grove Nursery, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen University and St Joseph’s RC Primary, to name a few.

Community gardens are also gaining in popularity.

Tullos Community Wildlife Garden is one such initiative.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar said: “The garden has been a fantastic success. With more than 150 people attending the opening weekend, the project has captured the imagination of the community and the volunteers deserve an enormous amount of praise for their work to establish the site.

“There will be lots of opportunities to get involved in 2019.”

Farmers’ markets are run regularly across the north-east, including the Aberdeen Country Fair and George Street Farmers’ Market in the city.

There are a number of them, including Bonnymuir Green, Donside Community Village, Powis Residents Group and the Torry Community Orchard.

Other inclusions are TAMS, which has stalls in Seaton Park and Duthie Park, and social enterprises including Aberdeen Inspired’s BID Bee Project and Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

Chief executive Dave Simmers said: “They’re also growing fruit and vegetables in schools, the kids love it.”