Look back at the day north-east village hit -27.2C equalling Britain’s record for coldest temperature

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the day that a north-east village equalled its own record for coldest night in the UK.

On January 10 1982 thermometers in Braemar plummeted to an incredible -27.2C equalling a record that had stood alone for nearly 100 years.

That record for the coldest night in the UK since records began was originally set by the village in February 1985.

Only one other place in the UK, Altnaharra in the Highlands, has managed to equal that temperature since, in December 1995.

It may have been a chilly start in Oxford this morning, but on this day in 1982 the UK had its joint lowest minimum temperature on record with -27.2 °C at Braemar in Scotland

The record was set during the freezing winter of 1981/82. The following day there was no mention of record-setting Braemar.

In Aberdeen on the same day the mercury dropped to -17C, with the area around Inverurie hitting -20C

Instead, coverage focused on the 2,000 calls received by the council from residents pleading for help – typically at this time the council would have only received 20 calls.

Staff were on call to help deal with frozen pipes and flooded homes over the weekend.

Buses and schools across the region were hit by chaos, with around 3,000 pupils missing school due to floods and heating failures.

Elsewhere in the UK streets in Birmingham were shut over fears 6ft long icicles could fall on passersby.

The Met Office’s original summary for the day said: “After a mostly dry night, Northern Ireland and much of Scotland had a dry, bright and frosty start, though there were snow and hail showers in the extreme north of Scotland.

“It was very cold with severe overnight frost.

“The temperature at Braemar, in the Grampians, equalled the record, (set at Braemar in February 1895) for the lowest officially recorded temperature in Britain (-27.2C).”

The north-east also holds the record for the lowest ever daytime temperature, with the mercury never rising past -15.9C at Fyvie Castle on December 29 1995.