Long-standing RNLI member closes chapter after five decades of volunteering

After nearly 50 years, a dedicated RNLI crew member is stepping down to enjoy his much-deserved retirement.

George Craig MBE joined the lifeboat crew in 1973 after moving to Stonehaven and got involved as a way to get to know people in the area.

He said: “It was pretty hard to get to know people, so I thought I’d join the lifeboat crew.

“I’d worked at Aberdeen University for a few years and in 1968 the geography department asked me to be a member of the crew on the Malcolm Millar.

“It was a schooner built at the John Lewis yard in Torry, just a couple of hundred yards from where I lived.

“I was only 18 years old and the two-week trip got a bit stormy but I really enjoyed it, well eventually.”

Through the years, Mr Craig has fulfilled a number of rules including shore crew, tractor driver and head launcher.

Reflecting on the change technology brought to lifeboat launches, he said: “Very few people had phones in their homes so when there was a call-out, they fired rockets into the sky.

“You’d hear the ‘boom, boom’ and off you’d head to the shed. And there weren’t many cars back then either so we’d run down, or take our bikes.

“I distinctly remember the honorary secretary’s pride in being one of the first people in his neighbourhood to get a phone line, on account of his position.

“When phones became more common, we’d get three rings on the phone and we knew that was our signal to head down to the shed.”

Over the years, Mr Craig has taken part in many rescues. Some of these have been successful while others have had more tragic outcomes.

He told of a particular call-out when two young German tourists had gone into the sea in their swimsuits but they had been pulled out to sea.

The women had got themselves out onto the cliffs, climbed up a little way but had then been stranded there.

He added: “We were launched, and the coastguard was also called out. They were at the top of the cliffs with ropes, and we were in the sea at the bottom of the rocks.

“The young ladies were made safe, and we said we were more than happy for them to be lowered onto the boat.

“The coastguard was adamant that they were equally happy to take them up and rescue them.

“Needless to say, they won that argument and we never got to meet the young ladies.”

However, his takeaway from his time with the RNLI is the camaraderie and close bonds developed with the crew.

He added: “The training is second to none, and so professional. But what’s still exactly the same is the camaraderie.

“On a lifeboat, you have to trust your team, and the crew is like a family.

“Stonehaven is a small town, everyone knows everyone and it’s great to be part of the community and do your bit. “